Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Up 21.2%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) shot up 21.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.26. 1,873,119 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 811,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

