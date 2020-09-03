Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 38.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,258,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $96,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Indl Alliance S raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $46.39. 37,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.