TD Asset Management Inc. Has $110.88 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $110,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the software company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 305.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Adobe by 21.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Adobe by 32.2% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $27.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $506.38. 318,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

