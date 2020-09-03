Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the July 30th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE TDOC traded down $21.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.32. 139,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,418. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,384,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth H. Paulus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $1,688,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,297 shares of company stock valued at $33,366,198. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,775,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

