Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock traded down $20.13 on Thursday, hitting $203.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,857,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.94. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Kenneth H. Paulus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $1,688,300.00. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,297 shares of company stock valued at $33,366,198. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.