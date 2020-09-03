TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of TCEHY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,399. The company has a market capitalization of $675.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $72.95.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 24.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

