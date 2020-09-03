Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.9% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,056,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

NYSE:TMO traded down $21.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $419.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,571. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.88. The company has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

