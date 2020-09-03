TOKPIE Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $175,674.83 and approximately $64.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000574 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003594 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001584 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009180 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,781,007 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

