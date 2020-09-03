Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Up 5.5%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 8,303,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 14,227,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 95,391 shares of company stock worth $89,879 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

