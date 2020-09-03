Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Down 9.8% on Insider Selling

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price was down 9.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $458.00 and last traded at $464.65. Approximately 1,508,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,860,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $515.01.

Specifically, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total transaction of $6,467,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,216 shares of company stock worth $10,667,515. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 189.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 29.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 15.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.