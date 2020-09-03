Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s 7th Largest Position

AlpInvest Partners B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.0% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $584,551,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,968,000 after buying an additional 11,320,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $275,555,000 after buying an additional 7,323,287 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,460. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.41. 17,201,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,645,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.