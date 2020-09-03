Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $468.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

