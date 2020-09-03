Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $10.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.75 and a 200 day moving average of $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

