Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 44,229,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,605,602. The firm has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

