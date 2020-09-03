Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.30. 3,523,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

