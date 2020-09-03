Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes $319,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 541 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 42.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 90.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 34.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
