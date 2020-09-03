Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

MS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,021,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,373,455. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

