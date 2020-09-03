Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Receives $16.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSLR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities lowered Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vivint Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

In other Vivint Solar news, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $250,000,000.50. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $54,867.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,493,335 shares of company stock worth $273,476,752 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 811.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSLR traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 114,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,428. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

