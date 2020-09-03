VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.60

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 23172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLVLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VOLVO AB/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

