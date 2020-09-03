WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,044 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $61,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 765.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 119,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,664,000 after acquiring an additional 105,390 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of WEX by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in WEX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,101,000 after buying an additional 100,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 9,917.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 212,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after buying an additional 210,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.35.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEX traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.23. 18,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average is $150.20. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.