William Wesemann Sells 2,500 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Wesemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, William Wesemann sold 2,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $41,610.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $7.19 on Thursday, hitting $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,234. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $38,731,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in LivePerson by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 697,633 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $9,805,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $7,111,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in LivePerson by 1,745.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 277,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

