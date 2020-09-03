WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share on Thursday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This is an increase from WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WYGPY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

