Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.24% of Yeti worth $83,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,521,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,855,000 after buying an additional 459,230 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 932,666 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,304,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 71.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 677,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 116,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,391. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.76.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Yeti from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

In other Yeti news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $345,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,008,064.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,009.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,304 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,851. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

