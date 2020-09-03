Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.09–0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $86-88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.95 million.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,080. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.59. Yext has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.55.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,420,630. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

