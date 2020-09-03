ZMINE Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. ZMINE has a market cap of $361,118.05 and $549.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00075877 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00314295 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001998 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042868 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000451 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008893 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

