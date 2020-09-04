-$0.04 EPS Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.01. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.83% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%.

ADMP has been the topic of several research reports. Dawson James cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 292,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $0.75. 210,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

