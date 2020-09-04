$0.11 EPS Expected for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. Kronos Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kronos Worldwide.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of KRO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 15,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.