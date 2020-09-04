-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 152%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total value of $472,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,216 shares of company stock valued at $9,458,135. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,082. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $241.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.16 and a beta of 0.64.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

