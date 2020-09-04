$0.19 EPS Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million.

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 6,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,570. Marten Transport has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $7,634,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $7,146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,462,000 after purchasing an additional 244,390 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

