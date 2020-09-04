$0.19 EPS Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million.

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 6,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,570. Marten Transport has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $7,634,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $7,146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,462,000 after purchasing an additional 244,390 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit