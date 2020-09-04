-$0.23 EPS Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.06). EQT posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after buying an additional 970,509 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 66.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 2,224,745 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $63,606,000. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth $45,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.