$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.72. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 127.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 1,365.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 150,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 415.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.