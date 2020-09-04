0xcert (ZXC) Price Up 0.8% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $927,621.72 and approximately $67,305.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042735 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.69 or 0.05570312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003456 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

