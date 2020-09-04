$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

Olin stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.