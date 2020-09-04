12,000 Shares in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 501,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 934.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FPF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,463. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

