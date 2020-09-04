$127.70 Million in Sales Expected for Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) will report sales of $127.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.50 million and the highest is $127.90 million. Onto Innovation posted sales of $73.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full-year sales of $545.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $546.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $599.10 million, with estimates ranging from $574.00 million to $624.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Onto Innovation.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. 9,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,331. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.