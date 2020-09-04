$17.45 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce $17.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.61 million and the highest is $18.20 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $101.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.42 million to $102.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $77.68 million, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 73.51%.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,514,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 447,685 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 936.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,448,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 816,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 48,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,404. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $332.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.60. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

