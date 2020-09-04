171,483 Shares in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 171,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,351,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,695.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,817 shares in the company, valued at $63,846,049.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,832 shares of company stock worth $28,102,599. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. 77,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,596. Anaplan Inc has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 2.06.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.