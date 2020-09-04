$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will report $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.39 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,815,000 after buying an additional 1,455,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,941,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,749,000 after buying an additional 2,597,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 136,575 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

