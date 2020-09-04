20,116 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth about $14,632,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 114,780 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,312 shares of company stock worth $7,429,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

