20,116 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth about $14,632,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 114,780 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,312 shares of company stock worth $7,429,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit