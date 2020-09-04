2,174 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 70.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,599,000 after buying an additional 503,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.99. The company had a trading volume of 113,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,835. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

