2,174 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 70.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,599,000 after buying an additional 503,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.99. The company had a trading volume of 113,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,835. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit