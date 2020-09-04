2,583 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,583 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,602 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,637 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.49. 79,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.35. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,926,769 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

