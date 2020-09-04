2,699 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,564,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. UBS Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,227. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

