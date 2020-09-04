3,223 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $15,124,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after buying an additional 1,244,503 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $27,679,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,580,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,185,000 after buying an additional 299,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after buying an additional 256,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.36. 60,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $115.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.06.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

