$383.52 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report $383.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $402.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $518.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kennametal.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.
In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,132,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 136.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,600 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 75.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,582,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 23.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,574,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 686,785 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:KMT traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. 9,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
