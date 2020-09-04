$383.52 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report $383.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $402.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $518.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,132,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 136.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,600 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 75.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,582,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 23.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,574,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 686,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. 9,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.