$397.70 Million in Sales Expected for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report $397.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $404.40 million and the lowest is $391.00 million. Kronos Worldwide reported sales of $437.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kronos Worldwide.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 244,794 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.