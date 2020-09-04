$42.14 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to post $42.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.88 million and the lowest is $40.39 million. Nordic American Tanker posted sales of $32.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full year sales of $278.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.13 million to $293.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $273.56 million, with estimates ranging from $264.03 million to $283.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 32.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 199,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,545. Nordic American Tanker has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $589.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth $59,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth $78,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

