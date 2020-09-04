$49.75 Million in Sales Expected for US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce sales of $49.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.70 million. US Well Services reported sales of $130.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year sales of $251.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.50 million to $255.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $273.00 million, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $290.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). US Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The business had revenue of $39.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million.

USWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in US Well Services by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in US Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in US Well Services by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. US Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

