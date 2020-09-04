6,375 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,120,000 after acquiring an additional 529,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,390.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 727,638 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,330,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 507,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 445,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,677. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.