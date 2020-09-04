$891.87 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to report $891.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.00 million and the highest is $914.10 million. Flowserve posted sales of $996.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $924.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 56.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.53. 37,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,486. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

