953 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $9.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,407. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,499,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

